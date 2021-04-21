Wanchain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.60 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $295.55 million and approximately $12.60 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00049251 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.55 or 0.00342132 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00008945 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00022574 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00009513 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006325 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

