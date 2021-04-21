Watsco (WSO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Watsco to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts expect Watsco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $282.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Watsco has a twelve month low of $144.16 and a twelve month high of $287.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on WSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.