WazirX Market Cap Tops $789.52 Million (WRX)

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One WazirX coin can currently be bought for about $2.99 or 0.00005387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a market cap of $789.52 million and approximately $84.07 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00280550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $552.07 or 0.00993573 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00025700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.18 or 0.00655428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,371.68 or 0.99653031 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX’s launch date was January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 985,546,668 coins and its circulating supply is 263,763,596 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

Buying and Selling WazirX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

