WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 218 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $128.29 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $89.45 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.64.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

