WBH Advisory Inc. Acquires 690 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,164.00.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,205.00 and a twelve month high of $2,304.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,118.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,865.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

