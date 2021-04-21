WBH Advisory Inc. Decreases Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.07.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $77.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $117.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.24. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $51.13 and a 52-week high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

