WBH Advisory Inc. Has $578,000 Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in The Hershey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hershey alerts:

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.93.

The Hershey stock opened at $162.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $163.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $155.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.31.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 55.71%.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $366,025.00. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.