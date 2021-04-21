WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 84 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Citigroup boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $202.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $196.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.64 and a 1 year high of $207.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

