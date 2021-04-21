WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 85 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 12,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCI opened at $183.00 on Wednesday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $184.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.62. The company has a market capitalization of $79.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.50%.

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.75.

In other Crown Castle International news, EVP Kenneth Jay Simon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $904,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,407 shares in the company, valued at $11,519,883.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Landis Martin purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.49 per share, with a total value of $77,745.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,828 and have sold 14,796 shares valued at $2,270,261. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

