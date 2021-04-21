Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Down to $57.37

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.37, but opened at $55.00. Webster Financial shares last traded at $53.97, with a volume of 23,493 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.68.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Webster Financial’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 39.31%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $644,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,298,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,032,000 after acquiring an additional 122,791 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Webster Financial by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,426,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,276,000 after buying an additional 253,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,405,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,249,000 after buying an additional 38,568 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,955,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Webster Financial by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 548,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,125,000 after buying an additional 169,068 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Company Profile (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

