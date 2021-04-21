Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 79,000 Shares of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 1,504.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,250 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in International Tower Hill Mines were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of THM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 93,246 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 129,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 259,374 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,767,493 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 764,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 29,295,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $38,176,000 after purchasing an additional 327,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THM opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.41. The company has a market cap of $204.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.52.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Tower Hill Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It holds the right to acquire interest in an advanced stage exploration project in Alaska, known as the Livengood Gold Project. The company was founded by Jeffrey A.

