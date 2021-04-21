Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $119,000 Stock Holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 89.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 59,932 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CVR Partners by 2.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 40,430 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UAN opened at $42.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.69. CVR Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $49.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $453.77 million, a P/E ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.84.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter. CVR Partners had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.27%.

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

