Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $123,000 Stock Holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) by 49.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 95,768 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 56,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 32,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 315,902 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,958 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners grew its stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 200.0% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 60,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRBP. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The firm has a market cap of $212.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.15. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,208.06% and a negative return on equity of 485.45%. The company had revenue of $0.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

