Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 4,052 Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Axcella Health were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Axcella Health by 260.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Axcella Health by 41.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 200,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 58,259 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 85.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Axcella Health by 187.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 73,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Saturday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

AXLA opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Axcella Health Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Axcella Health Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

