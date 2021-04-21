Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,586 Shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Associated Capital Group were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Associated Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 81,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. 10.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AC opened at $33.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $738.77 million, a PE ratio of -35.01 and a beta of 1.31. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.21 and a twelve month high of $45.49.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 81.83% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $12.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and underwriting services, as well as asset management services. It also offers institutional research services to hedge funds and asset managers, as well as affiliated mutual funds and managed accounts.

