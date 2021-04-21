Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 2,467 Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,467 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth $702,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 97.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 19,272 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $8.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.78 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $8.60.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

