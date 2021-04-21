Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.26.

NYSE WFC opened at $42.54 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $175.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $44.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

