Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,055 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for 2.2% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $220.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $141.22 and a 52 week high of $225.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.56 and its 200 day moving average is $206.77. The company has a market cap of $147.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.88.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

