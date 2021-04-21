Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMG. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $763,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

NYSE:SMG opened at $227.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $115.02 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.56, for a total transaction of $348,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,737.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total transaction of $589,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock worth $19,619,256 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

