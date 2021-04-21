Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 102 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $201.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $148.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.12.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

