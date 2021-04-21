Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Sells 90 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

IVV opened at $413.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.35. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.92 and a one year high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

