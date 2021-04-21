Welltower (WELL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Welltower to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Welltower has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.71-0.76 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $0.71-0.76 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Welltower to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WELL opened at $76.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.93. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Welltower has a 1-year low of $36.08 and a 1-year high of $76.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.17.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

