Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.16.

NASDAQ:WERN opened at $48.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.56. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

