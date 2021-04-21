Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.70 and last traded at $46.84. 13,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 599,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WERN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $620.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. Sell-side analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.74%.

In other news, VP Jim S. Schelble sold 6,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total transaction of $288,880.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,747.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:WERN)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

