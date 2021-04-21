Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Director Sells $141,130.00 in Stock

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Director Millan Catherine C. Mac sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $141,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of WABC stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.70. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $51.31 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $58.49.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 37.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,436,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,002,000 after purchasing an additional 215,174 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 43,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

