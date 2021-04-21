Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $117.00. The stock traded as high as $104.75 and last traded at $104.07, with a volume of 2432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.26.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

In other news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

