Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of HYI stock opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $12.61 and a 1-year high of $15.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.07.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

