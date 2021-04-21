Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:MNP opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.86.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

