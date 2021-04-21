Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) will announce sales of $71.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Westport Fuel Systems posted sales of $67.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full year sales of $352.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $351.00 million to $353.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $412.95 million, with estimates ranging from $401.30 million to $424.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. 1,280,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,739,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $944.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. Westport Fuel Systems has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

