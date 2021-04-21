Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $6.49

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.49, but opened at $6.90. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $6.67, with a volume of 76,807 shares.

WPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $881.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.88.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The auto parts company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.41 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.61% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

