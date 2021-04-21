WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO David G. Cooper Sells 1,933 Shares

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE WEX opened at $220.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.10, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $218.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.76. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.53 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WEX by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in WEX by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in WEX by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.