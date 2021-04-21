WEX (NYSE:WEX) Lifted to “Outperform” at Cowen

WEX (NYSE:WEX) was upgraded by Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $268.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $235.00. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on WEX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded WEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

WEX opened at $220.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.76. WEX has a 1-year low of $100.53 and a 1-year high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.53 million. Research analysts expect that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $444,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 43,568 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $10,020,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,929,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in WEX by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in WEX by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEX in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

