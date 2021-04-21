WhiteCoin (XWC) Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.58 or 0.00002854 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $12.19 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00029941 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00027160 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009633 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00006908 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000173 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 919,926,230 coins and its circulating supply is 719,926,229 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

