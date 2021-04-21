William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $5.47 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.86. William Blair also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q2 2021 earnings at $7.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $6.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $24.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $27.22 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,574.64.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,532.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $772.01 and a 1 year high of $1,579.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,455.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,390.84.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

