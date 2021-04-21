Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.12 Per Share

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.123 per share on Friday, May 21st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Wilmar International’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS WLMIY opened at $40.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.12. Wilmar International has a fifty-two week low of $23.06 and a fifty-two week high of $42.71.

About Wilmar International

Wilmar International Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Singapore and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Tropical Oils, Oilseeds and Grains, Sugar, and Others. It engages in the oil palm cultivation, harvesting, and milling activities that primarily offer crude palm oil and palm kernel.

