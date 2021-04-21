Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Hits New 12-Month High at $198.96

Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $198.96 and last traded at $198.85, with a volume of 423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $746.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.91.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

In other Winmark news, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $292,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winmark by 36,421.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Winmark by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Winmark Company Profile (NASDAQ:WINA)

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

