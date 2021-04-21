Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Shares Down 11.1%

Wirecard AG (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)’s stock price dropped 11.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 19,303 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 238,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 million, a P/E ratio of 0.10 and a beta of -0.49.

About Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WCAGY)

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

