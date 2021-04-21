Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $18.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKHS. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $3.35. The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,445 shares of company stock worth $11,813,688. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.