Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) Receives $18.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.57.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on WKHS. TheStreet upgraded Workhorse Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley began coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer cut Workhorse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Workhorse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th.
Workhorse Group stock opened at $12.27 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.02. Workhorse Group has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $42.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 2.80.
In other Workhorse Group news, CEO Duane Hughes sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $5,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,465. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $62,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 122,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,080.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 396,445 shares of company stock worth $11,813,688. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKHS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 903.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Workhorse Group by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Institutional investors own 21.43% of the company’s stock.
Workhorse Group Company Profile
Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.
