Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Holdings Cut by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Workiva by 379.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workiva by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 64.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Workiva in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.78.

NYSE WK traded up $2.36 on Wednesday, reaching $95.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,789. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.62 and a 1 year high of $114.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.33 and a beta of 1.28.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $93.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,534 shares of company stock worth $7,014,413 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

