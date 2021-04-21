WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WW. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. WW International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

NASDAQ WW opened at $29.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.68. WW International has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $37.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,695,457.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of WW International by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in WW International by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

