Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Shares Down 3.3%

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s stock price was down 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.94 and last traded at $17.94. Approximately 499 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 183,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XENE. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $388,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

