Xerox (NYSE:XRX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xerox had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:XRX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.64. Xerox has a 12-month low of $14.22 and a 12-month high of $26.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.17%.

XRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cross Research lowered shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Xerox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xerox from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

