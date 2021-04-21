Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Xilinx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.78. Xilinx reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full year earnings of $3.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $4.07. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Get Xilinx alerts:

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

XLNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus cut Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.38.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total transaction of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after acquiring an additional 783,335 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xilinx stock traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.95. 2,552,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,955. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xilinx (XLNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.