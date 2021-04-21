Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Acquired by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,775 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. United Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 246,593 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after buying an additional 14,493 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,744 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 101.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $184,826.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,363.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. Cowen lifted their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Argus lowered Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.38.

NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $125.93. 12,720 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,585. The company has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.09. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $803.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.28 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

