XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $150.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $137.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on XPO Logistics from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.17.

NYSE:XPO opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.37. XPO Logistics has a twelve month low of $56.25 and a twelve month high of $138.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total transaction of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,255 shares of company stock worth $34,173,588 in the last 90 days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 480.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

