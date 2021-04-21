XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

XTLB opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.83.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in XTL Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.38% of XTL Biopharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

