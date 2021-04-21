XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,400 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
XTLB opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $6.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.83.
XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.
