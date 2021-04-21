Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) Insider Acquires £60,000 in Stock

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) insider Colin Bird bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Colin Bird also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xtract Resources alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Colin Bird bought 1,000,000 shares of Xtract Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Shares of LON XTR opened at GBX 5.65 ($0.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £41.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25. Xtract Resources Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 9.20 ($0.12). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.68.

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Xtract Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtract Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.