Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Price Up 4%

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s stock price rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 36,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,890,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

YSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. 86 Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yatsen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.53.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $300.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen during the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000.

Yatsen Company Profile (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

