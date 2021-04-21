Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Trading 4% Higher

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.14. Approximately 36,383 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,890,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

YSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. 86 Research started coverage on Yatsen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Yatsen in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.30.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.53.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $300.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,630,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the fourth quarter valued at $41,288,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth $760,054,000.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

