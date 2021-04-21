YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $750,412.50. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IEX opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a 52-week low of $141.86 and a 52-week high of $222.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average is $196.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 15.94%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered IDEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on IDEX in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.78.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.